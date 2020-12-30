NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Bacon Day

Welcome to December 30th on the National Day Calendar.

Most people think that the phrase bringing home the bacon refers to a paycheck, although actual bacon is worth cheering for as well. But it turns out that the saying goes back to 12th century England, when married men would swear before God that they had not argued with their spouse for a year and a day. Upon taking this oath they were rewarded with a side of bacon. The phrase then referred to men who were seen as exemplary citizens and husbands.

Another story says that the phrase came about in 1906, when boxer Joe Gans got a telegram from his mother before fighting for the world lightweight championship. Her message was simply to bring home the bacon, which he did, though not literally.

On Bacon Day we pay tribute to a food that receives a heroes welcome, no matter who brings it home.

