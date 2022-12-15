The first 10 amendments to the United States Constitution are more commonly known as the Bill of Rights. Congress created 14 official copies of the original document, one for the federal government and one for each of the original 13 states. It turns out the copies were a good precaution, as somehow four of them went missing.

North Carolina’s copy of the Bill of Rights was stolen by a Union soldier during the Civil War and was missing for almost 140 years before the FBI tracked it down. Two other copies have been found over the years. One is housed in the Library of Congress, and the other is kept at the New York Public Library. Thankfully these rights are inalienable and while the paper version may go missing, on Bill of Rights Day we celebrate the lasting effect of this important document.

Today we also celebrate: National Cupcake Day, Cat Herders Day, and National Wear Your Pearls Day.