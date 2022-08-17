Perspective is everything. Take, for example, the black cat. In Ancient Egypt, cats were considered a sign of good luck. This is because felines helped to keep rats and mice away from food in storage. But in Europe, the same animal was seen as unlucky.

As you’ve no doubt heard, a black cat crossing your path is bad luck. The gods of the underworld in Greek and Norse mythology were connected to the animal, and unfortunately, this superstition became the most popular.

On Black Cat Appreciation Day, drop the silly stereotype and embrace the cool-looking cat for all its charm and beauty!

