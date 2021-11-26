NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Black Friday

Brace yourself for the start of the Christmas shopping season. Here comes Black Friday!

Shopping today is hectic, but certainly not awful, so why does it have such a bleak name? Turns out that the phrase Black Friday was first used in 1869, when plummeting gold prices crashed the market. It was also used by traffic police in the 1950s to describe the surge in traffic jams caused by post holiday shoppers. The silver lining explanation goes something like this.

Through most of the year, retailers operate making small profits or losing money, which is known as being in the red. When Christmas shopping starts, sales go way up, and they begin to turn bigger profits, which means being in the black.

No matter how you see it, Black Friday is a great day to find amazing deals on gifts for friends and family.

Today we also celebrate: You’re Welcomegiving Day, National Native American Heritage Day, National Flossing Day, National Day of Listening, National Cake Day, Maize Day, and Buy Nothing Day.