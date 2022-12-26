Boxing Day has been an official holiday in England, Wales, Ireland, and Canada since 1871. Also known as St. Stephens Day and Good Will Day in South Africa, the origins of this celebration point back to Good King Wenceslas, a 10th Century Duke.

Upon observing a poor peasant, the Duke ordered that food, wine, and firewood be brought to his subject in need. The Church of England adopted this tradition, distributing donations from a box that parishioners filled all season.

Boxing Day is a great Second Christmas that folks around the world celebrate to extend this season of giving.

Today we also celebrate: National Candy Cane Day, National Whiners Day, and National Thank You Note Day.