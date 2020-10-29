National Day Calendar: Cat Day

Welcome to October 29th on the National Day Calendar.



A lot of attention is paid to the hard-working dog and by comparison cats, these days, seem a lot lazier, unless you take into account their role as influencers in funny hats on the internet.

But thousands of years ago cats emerged from the wild to play a useful role as mice catchers, which not only helped stem the spread of disease it ensured a better yield for crops.

The Egyptians revered cats for their priceless role and even mummified cats to do their job in the afterlife, but when the Egyptian dynasty collapsed cats enjoyed a new life in the laps of the rich in Far Eastern India and Japan.

This is where the breeding of Siamese and Burmese cats began and with it the notion that cats were a luxury and not a mere farmhand.

Since then cats have traveled the globe with respectable mice catching jobs, but on National Cat Day we celebrate their place in our hearts as expert nappers.

I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!