NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Christmas Day

Welcome to December 25th on the National Day Calendar.

While Christmas enjoys popularity throughout the world today, its traditions have fluctuated widely. In medieval times, the birth of Jesus Christ was a solemn observance with very little feasting or singing.

The Renaissance gave rise to the gift giving, decorating and caroling we enjoy today. The traditions of tree trimming and mistletoe came from the ancient celebration of Yule, which was adopted into Roman customs along with Christianity. For this reason, early puritans banned Christmas for nearly 20 years in America.

The true spirit of this holiday is alive today because of our universal love for celebration. No matter how you keep this tradition, today we wish all you a very merry Christmas.