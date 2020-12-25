NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Christmas Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 25th on the National Day Calendar.

While Christmas enjoys popularity throughout the world today, its traditions have fluctuated widely. In medieval times, the birth of Jesus Christ was a solemn observance with very little feasting or singing.

The Renaissance gave rise to the gift giving, decorating and caroling we enjoy today. The traditions of tree trimming and mistletoe came from the ancient celebration of Yule, which was adopted into Roman customs along with Christianity. For this reason, early puritans banned Christmas for nearly 20 years in America.

The true spirit of this holiday is alive today because of our universal love for celebration. No matter how you keep this tradition, today we wish all you a very merry Christmas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

A warm Christmas day with snow chances on the way

NDC DEC 25

KX Convo: Santa Claus

Thursday, December 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Christmas Message

Busy After Christmas

Drive-In Christmas

Vaccine Look Ahead

Preparedness Jars

Christmas Eve Meals

Banquet Christmas Eve

Evictions Update

Meal Delivery

Changes to Mass

Flag Donation

Holiday Traditions

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories