NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Christmas Eve

“T’was the night before Christmas, and all through the house,” you know the rest. Most of us do.

Clement Moore’s classic poem is one of the best known literary works in American history. When he wrote it in 1822, he used the title “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

He shared the story with a friend who liked it so much that they sent it to a newspaper for publication, without Moore’s permission, and without his name attached. The poem became a huge success, though no one knew Moore had written it. He was reluctant to claim the piece until his children urged him to do so, and in 1844 he finally included it in a book of poetry.

On Christmas Eve, we celebrate with a quote from Moore’s poem, “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

Today we also celebrate: National Eggnog Day