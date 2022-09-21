While you may not be a fan of classical music, I bet you’ve heard of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. Ode to Joy is considered to be the composer’s greatest work. What makes this symphony so special is that it was composed when Beethoven was deaf.

When the 9th Symphony debuted in 1824, he stood with the conductor in front of the orchestra with his back turned to the audience. As the performance ended, the crowd erupted into thunderous applause, and because he couldn’t hear, Beethoven had no idea that the audience liked it. Imagine his surprise as he turned around to see the standing ovation.

During Classical Music Month, celebrate the oldies but goodies and find your very own ode to joy.

Today we also celebrate: National Chai Day, National Pecan Cookie Day, and National New York Day.