With so many people shopping online these days it’s important to remember that hackers are surfing the internet as well. Unfortunately, the season for deals is also big for identity theft. So while you’re getting your holiday shopping underway, pay special attention to your online security.

Nothing will keep you completely safe, but there are some simple steps you can take to protect yourself. As tempting as it may be, don’t use public Wi-Fi to do your shopping and use strong passwords for your online accounts. Be sure to keep your software updated and firewalls in place.

On Computer Security Day, take a few minutes to check that you’re browsing the web safely so that you have one less thing to worry about during the holidays.

Today we also celebrate: Stay Home Because You’re Well Day, National Personal Space Day, National Mousse Day, National Mississippi Day, National Meth Awareness Day, National Mason Jar Day, and National Package Protection Day.