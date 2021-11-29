NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Cyber Monday

Shopping from the convenience of your living room has never been easier as we celebrate the phenomenon known as Cyber Monday.

What began as a marketing gimmick in 2005 was actually a clever trend prediction by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of The National Retail Federation. They noticed the spike in online sales after Black Friday and figured that folks were using the faster internet at work to round out their holiday shopping. A simple press release launched the phrase and the Monday after Thanksgiving became the biggest online shopping day of the year.

In 2019 that translated into more than 9 billion dollars in sales. Its also a win win for shoppers who enjoy the ease of purchasing from their mobile devices.

On Cyber Monday keep calm and shop on from anywhere you please.

Today we also celebrate: Electronic Greetings Day