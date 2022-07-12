Since it was first introduced in 1897, Jello has been a popular dessert with families everywhere.

What you may not know is that Jello also played a part in one of the most beloved movies of all time. In the Wizard of Oz, Dorothy and friends arrive at the Emerald City and meet the Horse of a Different Color. Because all film effects were practical at the time, the horse needed to be colored for each shot. Paint wasn’t a good choice because it would hurt the animal.

But then someone came up with the idea to make a paste out of Jello powder and covered the horse’s body. This safe and easy solution was perfect, except for the fact that the horse kept licking it off between takes.

On Eat Your Jello Day, it’s okay to celebrate by playing with your food!

