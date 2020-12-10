NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: First Day of Chanukah

Welcome to December 10th on the National Day Calendar.

Thursday evening kicks off Chanukah, the Jewish festival of lights.

During the time of Alexander the Great, Jewish culture began to blend with Greek culture in a mostly peaceful relationship. That is until Antiochus IV desecrated the Jewish Holy Temple. When the Israelites rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem, there was only enough oil to keep the lamps lit for one night, but instead, the oil lasted for eight days.

Chanukah celebrates this miracle with eight nights of light, joy, and warmth.

In the evening, families light the menorah, adding one candle each night until all 9 candles are glowing on the last day of the celebration. It’s a time to gather close with family, exchange gifts, and share foods that commemorate this miracle.

On the first day of Chanukah, we share in the spirit of miracles and embrace the ones we love.

Today we also celebrate Dewey Decimal System Day, Human Rights Day, Nobel Prize Day, and National Lager Day.

