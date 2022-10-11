Many brave Americans fought in the Revolutionary War, but the colonists did not fight alone. Other European nations, who were not fond of the British, were willing to lend a helping hand. One of the most prominent was Polish General Casimir Pulaski.

After being exiled from his homeland, where he fought against the Russian army, Pulaski made his way to Paris. Here Benjamin Franklin recruited him for the war against Great Britain. He became one of General Washington’s most valuable field commanders and went on to save hundreds of troops before he was fatally wounded in Savannah, Georgia.

On General Pulaski Memorial Day, we celebrate the hero who stepped up for a country that wasn’t even his own.

Today we also celebrate: National Sausage Pizza Day, International Day of the Girl Child, and National Coming Out Day.