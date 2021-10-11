NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: General Pulaski Memorial Day

Many brave Americans fought in the Revolutionary War, but the colonists did not fight alone. Other European nations, who were not fond of the British, were willing to lend a helping hand.

One of the most prominent was Polish General Casimir Pulaski. After being exiled from his homeland, where he fought against the Russian army, Pulaski made his way to Paris. Here he met Benjamin Franklin, who recruited him for the war against Great Britain.

He became one of General Washington’s most valuable field commanders and went on to win key battles for the Continental Army. Pulaski saved hundreds of troops before he was fatally wounded in Savannah, Georgia.

On General Pulaski Memorial Day, we celebrate the hero who stepped up for a country that wasn’t even his own.

Today we also celebrate: Native American Day, National Sausage Pizza Day, National Kick Butt Day, National Coming Out Day, International Day of the Girl Child, and Columbus Day.