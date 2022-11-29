It doesn’t take a lot to lift someone’s spirits during the season of giving.

Take the story of Fred Barley. When policemen found 19-year-old Fred living in a tent on the campus of a Georgia University, they made plans to evict him. But when they heard that the young student had ridden 6 hours on his little brother’s bicycle with only a tent, some water, and a box of cereal, they changed their tune completely. Fred had arrived early for his second semester, planning to look for a job and housing, but was clearly down on his luck.

Officer Richard Carreker and his partner put Fred up in a motel and started a GoFundMe for this worthy student. To date, more than 184,000 dollars has been raised for his education.

On Giving Tuesday, celebrate your own good fortune by sharing it with those around you.

Today we also celebrate Electronic Greetings Day.