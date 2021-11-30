NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Giving Tuesday

If you’re already stressed out from a weekend of holiday shopping, today is the perfect time to hit pause.

On the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, folks celebrate Giving Tuesday also known as the National Day of Giving. It doesn’t take a lot to lift someone’s spirits. Take the story of Matthew Flores.

Matthew was a 12 year old boy who just wanted something to read. He could not even afford a bus pass to the library, let alone books of his own. Matthew asked his mail carrier, Ron Lynch, for any extra junk mail he could read and the postal worker put the story on FaceBook. 3,500 books later Matthew has his own personal library, which he now shares with those in need.

On Giving Tuesday, celebrate your own good fortune by sharing it with those around you.

Today we also celebrate: Stay Home Because You’re Well Day, National Personal Space Day, National Mousse Day, National Mississippi Day, National Meth Awareness Day, National Mason Jar Day, and Computer Security Day.