In 1939, the department store Montgomery Wards wanted to create their own Christmas character. They had been giving away coloring books as a promotion each year, but decided that designing their own would save money.

Robert L. May was asked to create a character and write a children’s book about it. He was inspired by his daughter’s love for reindeer and had an epiphany while staring out the window at the fog. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was born from his imagination and became a Christmas icon. He was eventually made into a song and the rest is Yuletide history.

On Go Caroling Day, celebrate your own favorite repertoire of songs and don’t forget the most famous reindeer of all.

Today we also celebrate: Mudd Day, National Sangria Day, and International Human Solidarity Day.