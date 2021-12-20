NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Go Caroling Day

In 1939, the department store Montgomery Wards wanted to create their own Christmas character.

They had been giving away coloring books as a promotion each year, but decided that designing their own would save money. One of their admen, Robert L. May was asked to create a character and write a children’s book about it.

He was inspired by his daughters love for reindeer and had an epiphany while staring out the window at the fog. The Christmas icon he came up with was Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, which was eventually made into a song and the rest is Yuletide history. This tune is one of the most popular Christmas carols to this day.

On Go Caroling Day, celebrate your own favorite repertoire of songs and don’t forget the most famous reindeer of all.

Today we also celebrate: National Sangria Day and Mudd Day