Halloween dates back thousands of years to ancient Ireland when folks celebrated the end of the Summer harvest. They believed that on this night, the gates between the worlds of the living and the dead would open. In order to scare off any fairies or evil spirits, people dressed in costumes.

Centuries later, the custom of going door to door began, but no one shouted trick or treat. Instead, people sang hymns on behalf of the dead for which they were given soul cakes. They carried hollowed-out turnips with candles inside to represent the souls of the dead. Now that sounds spooky!

Get your masks on, boys and ghouls, today is Halloween, the spookiest day of the year.

Today we also celebrate: National Knock Knock Joke Day, National Caramel Apple Day, National Magic Day, National Doorbell Day, and Girl Scout Founder’s Day.