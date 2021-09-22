NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Hobbit Day

In the early 1930s, J.R.R. Tolkien created the greatest fantasy epic of all time.

There were dragons, goblins, and wizards but at the heart of his stories were Hobbits. Bilbo and Frodo Baggins helped to save Middle Earth, but neither character was anything special. They were ordinary folks like you and me, who got caught up in something far bigger than themselves.

These small creatures are meant to be stand ins for the regular guy, and to be examples of how people can grow far beyond their comfortable lives when they take risks.

On Hobbit Day, you may not slay a dragon, but you can step outside your comfort zone to make a difference. And there will still be time for second breakfast.

Today we also celebrate: National Girls’ Night, National Ice Cream Cone Day, National Legwear Day, National White Chocolate Day, Autumnal Equinox , Dear Diary Day, National Centenarian’s Day, Elephant Appreciation Day, American Business Women’s Day, National Online Recovery Day, International Day of Radiant Peace, World Rhino Day, World Car Free Day, and World Narcolepsy Day.