In the early 1930s, J.R.R. Tolkien created the greatest fantasy epic of all time. There were dragons, goblins, and wizards but at the heart of his stories were Hobbits.

Bilbo and Frodo Baggins played a big part in saving Middle Earth, but neither character was anything special. They were ordinary folk like you and me, who got caught up in something far bigger than themselves. These small creatures are meant to represent the regular guy and to show what can come from taking risks.

On Hobbit Day, we encourage you that even the smallest person can change the course of history.

