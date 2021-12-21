NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Humbug Day

The word humbug dates back to the 1750’s when it was used to describe anything false or deceptive.

Charles Dickens assigned this phrase to Ebenezer Scrooge, who scoffed at anyone who would find good cheer in a world full of poverty and misery. While it took some ghostly visitations to turn Scrooge around, perhaps its wise to take stock of your own frustrations.

Its okay to admit that the holiday season is stressful. If the hustle and bustle is filling you with humbug its probably best to make time for yourself. And if that’s not enough, try ditching all the stuff that makes you crabby and focus on what brings you joy!

On Humbug Day, celebrate your own transformation into all things bright and beautiful.

Today we also celebrate: National Flashlight Day, Yule, Winter Solstice, Phileas Fogg Win a Wager Day, National Maine Day, National French Fried Shrimp Day, Crossword Puzzle Day, Annie and Samantha Day, and National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day