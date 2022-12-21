The word humbug dates back to the 1750s when it was used to describe anything false or deceptive. Charles Dickens made the phrase popular with his character of Ebenezer Scrooge. To this day, anyone who scoffs at looking at the bright side is synonymous with the name of Scrooge.

We all know it took some ghostly interventions to turn Ebenezer around. If the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is filling you with humbug, take the cue to find time for yourself. And if thats not enough, try ditching all the stuff that makes you crabby and focus on what brings you joy!

On Humbug Day, celebrate your own transformation into all things bright and beautiful.

Today we also celebrate: National Flashlight Day, National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day, Anne and Samantha Day, National Maine Day, Winter Solstice, National French Fried Shrimp Day, Crossword Puzzle Day, and Phileas Fogg Win a Wager Day.