Fireworks may take center stage tonight, but most of us celebrate with a barbecue. Technically what most of us do is grilling, that is cooking meat over a fire. Barbecue is cooking meat slowly over indirect heat or in a smoker.

This tradition started in the American South, where farmers would try to use every bit of meat they could from the pigs they had raised. Some of the meat, such as between the ribs, was pretty tough to eat. But they found that cooking ribs slowly over indirect heat made the meat tender and succulent. The tastiest of these come from the belly and are called spareribs.

Today, while we celebrate our nation’s birthday, we also enjoy a uniquely American food on National Barbecued Spareribs Day.

Today we also celebrate National Caesar Salad Day.