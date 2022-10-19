The British Empire spanned the globe in the mid-1800s and one of its most valuable colonies was India. Though England was able to conquer much of the world with its powerful army and navy, one thing its military couldn’t fight was malaria.

This disease had long been eradicated in Europe, but in India’s tropical climate, malaria was still a problem. The locals used quinine powder to prevent the disease, but the British troops stationed here did not have a taste for the bitter medicine. That is until someone mixed it with soda water and sugar creating what is now known as tonic water. When they added gin the famous cocktail was born.

On International Gin and Tonic Day, enjoy a classic drink that is as smooth as British ingenuity.

