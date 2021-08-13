NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: International Left Handers Day

In ancient times being left handed was associated with witchcraft. Joan of Arc was supposedly burned at the stake for being left handed. The word sinister actually means on the left and for some reason this association has been around awhile. But fear not. Being a Southpaw actually has its advantages.

In baseball, left handed batters are one step closer to first base. This automatically makes them more valuable players. Eight of our United States Presidents have been left handed. So were Einstein, Mark Twain, Beethoven, and Bill Gates.

With only ten percent of the population being left handed, chances are good that being a lefty means you’re in good company.

On International Left Handers Day, celebrate the difference that could make all the difference.

Today we also celebrate National Filet Mignon Day, National Prosecco Day, National Blame Someone Else Day, and National Spirit of ’45 Day.