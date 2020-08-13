NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: International Left-Handers Day

Welcome to August 13th on the National Day Calendar.

History has not been kind to left-handers. In ancient times, being a lefty was associated with witchcraft. Joan of Arc was supposedly burned at the stake for being left-handed.

The left was associated with evil and the word sinister actually means on the left. But fear not.

Being a Southpaw does have its advantages. In baseball, left-handed batters are one step closer to first base and considered very important.

Eight United States presidents were left-handed. So was Einstein, Mark Twain, Beethoven, Oprah, and Bill Gates. With only ten percent of our population being left-handed, chances are good that being a lefty means you’re in good company.

On International Left-Handers Day, celebrate the difference that could make all the difference.

Today we also celebrate National Prosecco Day.

