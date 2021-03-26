NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Irish American Heritage Month

Posted:

Welcome to March 26th on the National Day Calendar.

In the mid 1800s, the Potato Famine in Ireland forced people to leave their country and many of them immigrated to the United States.

The Irish had a tough go of it at first, but they managed to work their way into being respected members of the community.

As a huge voting block, they helped certain politicians get elected. By taking on jobs as police and firefighters, they were seen doing good deeds and the Irish became respected members of society.

Since then we can count 22 American Presidents, authors, inventors, and entrepreneurs that can all claim Irish roots.

During Irish American Heritage Month, celebrate these indomitable folks who have added a tight knit to our cultural fabric.

Today we also celebrate National Nougat Day, National Spinach Day, and Epilepsy Awareness Day (Purple Day).

More Local News