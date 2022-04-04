Few vehicles have carved out a place in American history quite like the Jeep 4×4.

It replaced the horse during WWII and helped the Allies turn the tide! Jeeps go anywhere, do anything ability personified the American Can-Do Spirit. To our troops, the Jeep was second only to their rifle in order of importance.

Maybe that’s why it still inspires record-breaking feats like the pair of Jeep Wranglers that summited a volcano of more than 22,000 feet. Or the Guinness Book holder for the longest parade which included 2,420 Jeeps in Bantam, Pennsylvania.

On Jeep 4×4 Day celebrate the vehicle that was made for great adventures.

Today we also celebrate: National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day, National Hug a Newsperson Day, National School Librarian Day, National Vitamin C Day, and National Walk Around Things Day