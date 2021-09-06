NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Labor Day

Since 1882, we have honored the folks who labored to build the backbone of our country.

These roads, buildings and infrastructure have supported us ever since our nation began. And while Americans are generally considered to be hard working, this day is all about relaxing with family and friends as we recognize the official end of Summer.

If you are headed back to school, you still have time for one more adventure. Why not take a road trip to admire some of that original handiwork? The monuments and highways that were proudly built by our ancestors still hold breathtaking views.

Whatever you get up to on Labor Day, remember the tradition of patting yourself on the back for a job well done while you kick back with those you love.

Today we also celebrate: National Coffee Ice Cream Day and National Read A Book Day.