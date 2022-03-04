Not all battles end in victory for geeks. Especially that certain breed, the band geek.

In the 1982 Cal versus Stanford football game in which the Golden Bears scored a touchdown in the last four seconds, one trombone player proved a formidable foe. Believing that the game was over, the Stanford Marching Band took to the field in celebration, only to be met at the 20-yard line by player Kevin Moen.

After five lateral passes and some legendary maneuvers, the famous Big Game ended in a 25 to 20 victory for the Bears. While Gary Tyrell appeared on the Tonight Show, the trombone player commented that he thought he would be famous for his talent as a musician, not for being knocked down on the football field. He became friends with Kevin Moen and went on to become a successful venture capitalist.

On Marching Music Day we celebrate the geeks who make our hearts beat faster in the drum lines, drill squads, and color guards.

