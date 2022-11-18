Today we give a shout-out to the world’s most popular cartoon character, Mickey Mouse. Almost everyone knows Walt Disney’s loveable rodent, but here are a few facts about Mickey that you might not have heard.

His original name was Mortimer, but Disney’s wife made him change it. His first appearance was in the 1928 silent cartoon, Steamboat Willie. Mickey didn’t speak until the following year’s animated feature The Carnival Kid, in which he worked as a food vendor. His first words were Hot dog! Hot dog! He was the first animated character to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

Today we celebrate the birthday of this little mouse who has made a big impact.

Today we also celebrate: National Vichyssoise Day, National Princess Day, and Substitute Educators Day.