During Prohibition, it became very popular in the Southern states to illegally distill the alcohol known as moonshine. Federal agents would chase down vehicles during transport and destroy the barrels, so bootleggers began to soup up the engines on their cars. With these faster cars, they could outrun the Feds.

Once Prohibition ended, those really fast cars were going to waste, so people began to race the vehicles and that evolved into what we know today as NASCAR. Each year on the third Friday of May, we celebrate NASCAR Day.

