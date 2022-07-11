The granddaddy of all convenience stores got its start as an offshoot of the Southland Ice Company. In 1927, the store that would become 7-Eleven opened its doors in Dallas, Texas.

The idea was to sell eggs, milk, and bread, which would allow shoppers to avoid grocery stores if they only needed these food staples. By the late 1940s, the store set its hours as 7 am to 11 pm, giving it the name we all know today. Then in the 1960s, 7-Eleven changed its hours again to 24 hours a day.

Since then, this franchise has opened over 70,000 stores around the world, much to the delight of late-night snackers everywhere. On National 7 Eleven Day, celebrate convenience and the perfect Summer escape, the Slurpee.

