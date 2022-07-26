Taking a big risk usually helps us move forward with our careers or relationships. Not many people can claim their leap of faith changed the course of Western civilization. But not everyone is Alexander the Great.

In one major battle with the mighty Persian Empire, Alexander’s army was outnumbered nearly 5 to 1. If his troops were defeated, the Persians would spread their influence across the Mediterranean and make their culture the dominant force in the world. Against the advice of his generals, Alexander led his army straight into the Persian ranks and somehow he came out on top. Big risks, big rewards.

On All Or Nothing Day, you may not be shaping the world, but as Yoda says, “Do or do not, there is no try.”

Today we also celebrate: National Aunt and Uncle’s Day, National Bagelfest Day, National Coffee Milkshake Day, and National Disability Independence day.