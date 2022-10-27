America’s love affair with beer started even before the United States was a country. In 1612, Dutch traders Adrian Block and Hans Christiansen established a brewery on what would become Manhattan Island.

At the time, the area was called New Amsterdam and was a fur trading outpost. The winter that year was especially cold and icy, which made the workers very grumpy. To boost morale amongst their men, Block and his partner started brewing beer, which worked like a charm. While beer is consumed all over the world here in the United States we love it icy cold and if the weather is already frosty where you live, chances are you still enjoy a cold one.

On National American Beer Day celebrate the season of chill by cracking open your favorite brew.

Today we also celebrate: National Black Cat Day, Navy Day, and National Civics Day.