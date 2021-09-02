NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Americana Month

When we think of our great Nation, the threads that tie us all together could be called Americana.

Since the word was coined in 1841 it has been used to describe anything in our culture, from folk music to food and events that strikes a chord in the hearts of people coast to coast.

This word means home and that place might look different for everyone who embraces the word. What matters most is the history that keeps our roots connected.

This pride of ownership in our country can hopefully soothe the gaps between us, while letting us celebrate the things that make us beautiful.

September is National Americana Month and while we rediscover our own meaningful songs, stories and food, may we find respect among our nations most cherished traditions.

Today we also celebrate: National Blueberry Popsicle Day, National V-J Day, and International Cabernet Sauvignon Day.