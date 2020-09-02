NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Americana Month

Welcome to September 2nd on the National Day Calendar.

When we think of the fabric of our great nation, the threads that tie us all together could be called Americana.

Since the word was coined in 1841 it has been used to describe our culture, from folk music to food and events that strike a chord in the hearts of people coast to coast.

This word means home and that home might be different for everyone who embraces the word, but what matters most is the history we hold dear that keeps us connected to our roots.

This pride of ownership in our own country can hopefully soothe the gaps between us while letting us celebrate the things that make us beautiful.

September is National Americana Month and while we search for what is meaningful in songs of perseverance, stories of character and food that is comforting, may we find respect among our nations most cherished traditions.

Today we also celebrate National Blueberry Popsicle Day.