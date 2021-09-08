NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Ampersand Day

Every kid learns to recite their ABCs, but did you know that two hundred years ago there was a 27th letter? It appeared at the end, just after z and though its not clear why this letter got the boot, the ampersand still holds a special place.

Its called a ligature, which is a fancy word for combining two letters. In this case the e and the t came together to represent the Latin word “et”, which means “and”. The symbol has been around for nearly 2000 years since the Latin shorthand system was created for Cicero.

Today the ampersand gets special attention in logos and is the most often used special character in passwords.

On National Ampersand Day celebrate this letter that left the alphabet song for its own starring role in language history.

Today we also celebrate: National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day