The origin of angel food cake carries an air of mystery. The recipe came from India but was given to an American family in 1883 by a friend. The family owned a boarding house along the Hudson River and the owner was a skilled baker who took her friend’s recipe to a whole new height.

It is said that she baked one cake at a time behind closed doors to protect the secret recipe. The lighter-than-air results were a great success, and angel food cake became a favorite of First Lady, Lucy Webb Hayes. Today, this cake can be found almost anywhere.

On National Angel Food Cake Day, celebrate this miraculous cake with some strawberries and whipped cream.

