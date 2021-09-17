NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Apple Dumpling Day

As soon as the air turns crisp, we look forward to a new crop of apples.

To savor the season, we celebrate the flavor of Fall with apple dumplings. There are many variations of this dessert from Bavaria to England, and while they all include apples and some kind of dough, the key difference is how they are cooked. The word dumpling in German means steamed, which is why their apple dumplings are boiled or steamed.

The American recipe comes from Pennsylvania and in the Amish tradition they are baked. The dough is sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and reaches a golden perfection that’s reminiscent of apple pie. No one can resist this treat and the Amish even eat them for breakfast.

On National Apple Dumpling Day, celebrate the sweetness of Falls best fruit!

Today we also celebrate: National Professional House Cleaners Day, Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, National Monte Cristo Day, National Tradesmen Day, and National POW/MIA Recognition Day.