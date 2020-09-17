NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Apple Dumpling Day

Welcome to September 17th on the National Day Calendar.

As soon as the air turns crisp, we look forward to a new season of apples.

Folks celebrate with cider and baked treats, and while nothing is as American as a fresh apple pie, today we are featuring the apple dumpling.

In the Old World apple dumplings were peasant food, and there are many variations from Bavaria to England. And while they all include apples and some kind of dough, the key variation is how they are cooked.

The word dumpling in German means steamed, which is why their apple dumplings are boiled and steamed, Our recipe comes from Pennsylvania and in the Amish tradition they are baked with cinnamon and sugar to a golden perfection.

On National Apple Dumpling Day, celebrate the sweet flavor of fall that tastes like home no matter where you live.

Today we also celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, National Monte Cristo Day, National PawPaw Day, National Professional House Cleaners Day.

