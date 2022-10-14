For fans of apples, this is the best time of the year. Once Autumn comes around its apple picking season.

On average, each American will consume about 16 pounds of apples every year, so it’s good that the trees produce as much of the delicious fruit as they do, about 840 pounds every season. That means plenty of Red Delicious, McIntosh, and Fujis for everyone. There are dozens of varieties. There are nearly 2,500 types of apples but only about 100 of them are sold commercially.

October is National Apple Month, a time to celebrate these tempting fruits and all the goodies we love to make from them.

Today we also celebrate: National Real Sugar Day, National Dessert Day, and Be Bald and Be Free Day.