NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Apple Pie Day

Welcome to May 13th on the National Day Calendar.

It’s as American as… well, you know the rest. That’s right: Apple pie.

But did you know that the first printed recipe for apple pie was found in England in 1382?

Like any good thing, we brought this classic dessert over the pond as we migrated West. Teddy Roosevelt pined for it while traveling abroad in Africa.

During World War II, soldiers claimed they were fighting for it, along with Mom of course.

Maybe you like yours served a la mode, or topped with a slice of cheddar cheese.

On National Apple Pie Day, celebrate this all-American favorite and rest assured there is plenty for everyone.

