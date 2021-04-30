NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Arbor Day

Welcome to April 30th on the National Day Calendar.

The way that animals and plants adapt to their environments is truly remarkable. And one of the strangest cases is the Monkey Puzzle Tree from Chile, which has been around for about 200 million years. The thing that’s helped it last so long is its unique adaptation. Because it grew near volcanoes, the Monkey Puzzle Tree developed fire resistant bark. The name comes from the fact that its branches are very spiky and would cause monkeys to pause before climbing one.

Although individual trees can live up to 700 years, the species ended up on the endangered list due to logging and mining throughout the Andes Mountains.

On Arbor Day, take notice of the trees around you, no matter how unique or ordinary they may be.

Today we also celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Bubble Tea Day, Bugs Bunny Day, Honesty Day, Oatmeal Cookie Day, PrepareAthon Day, Raisin Day, Sarcoidosis Day, Military Brats Day, Hairstylist Appreciation Day, and Hairball Awareness Day.