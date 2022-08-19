While folks have been dreaming of navigating the skies for centuries, we usually give the credit to the Wright brothers for the first controlled, powered and sustained flight. The brothers tossed a coin to see who would test their glider first. Wilbur won the toss, however, his flight at Kitty Hawk lasted only 3 and a half seconds. Orville claimed the second attempt and made history on December 17, 1903.

Today we can thank many inventors from Leonardo da Vinci to George Cayley for their contribution to aviation. But it was Franklin Delano Roosevelt who chose August 19th as the official date for National Aviation Day. On this day we also celebrate Orville Wrights’s birthday.

Today we also celebrate: International Bow Day, National Potato Day, and National Soft Ice Cream Day.