Some things are just meant to go together, peanut butter and jelly, shoes and socks, and today’s celebration, bagels, and lox.

While lox have been around for thousands of years, bagels were not invented until the 1700s. So how did they come to be a pair? Turns out that it all started in America in the 1930s with the demand for eggs benedict.

Because this dish could not be considered kosher, the Jewish community in New York came up with the perfect alternative, a toasted bagel topped with lox and a schmear. This pairing became so closely linked, that when bagel workers went on strike in the 1950s the sale of lox dropped by fifty percent!

Today it’s easy to have your shmear and eat it too, and on National Bagel And Lox Day, we celebrate this dynamic duo.

Today we also celebrate: National Cut the Cord Day, National Pizza Day, and National Toothache Day.