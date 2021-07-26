NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bagelfest Day

Welcome to July 26th on the National Day Calendar.

In the 17th Century an Austrian baker presented the King of Poland with a new creation. Based on the king’s love of horses, the baker made a circular, doughy bread shaped like a stirrup, or boogel. Rumor has it that bagels have been a favorite in Poland ever since.

When Polish immigrants set up bakeries in New York’s Lower East Side, people in the United States started celebrating the bagels with a generous schmear of cream cheese.

Thanks to the Lender family, bagels rolled out across the nation with their automated process for manufacturing, freezing, and shipping our favorite kosher carb.

On National Bagelfest Day, stop by your local bakery or coffee shop and enjoy a breakfast fit for a king.

Today we also celebrate: National Aunt and Uncle’s Day, National Coffee Milkshake Day, National Disability Independence Day, and National All or Nothing Day