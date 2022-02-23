If you have ever turned overripe bananas into delicious banana bread then you already know the virtue of the saying, “waste not want not.”

But before the 1930s most desserts made with bananas only used slices of the fruit in perfect condition. The Great Depression changed all of that. During a time when food was scarce, no one would dream of tossing out fruit, even if it was past its prime. The real hero was a newly discovered ingredient which did most of the heavy lifting: baking soda.

By the 1930s, cookbooks made use of baking soda in all kinds of quick bread recipes and ripe bananas played a starring role!

On National Banana Bread Day, bake up a tradition that’s still good to the last crumb.

Today we also celebrate: National Dog Biscuit Day and National Tile Day